Don’t open that eCard without reading this

The holidays are here and scammers are coming up with every way they can to trick you out of your money.

Christmas is the time of year we look forward to getting, and sending cards. eCards, or electronic greeting cards, have become a popular way to wish someone a Merry Christmas. Most of us never consider the dangers of eCards, which is exactly what scammers want.



There are hundreds of eCard companies these days. They can be a quick and easy way to let someone know you’re thinking of them during the holidays.



But legitimate-looking eCard might not be legitimate, and when you open it, you could actually be downloading spyware or a computer virus.



According to the Better Business Bureau, there is something you might not know to look for.



“So when you do get these unsolicited emails or pop-ups, if you see a “.exe” at the end of that information, don’t open it. That’s a big flag, it’s either a phishing scam or potentially downloading dangerous software to your computer,” said Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau.

Three questions you can ask yourself to before you open an e-card are:

Is the sender’s name visible?

Are you being asked to enter any personal information in order to view the card?

Does the email look even a little suspicious?

If you have any doubt, don’t open it.

