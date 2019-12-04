Don’t fall for the fake shipping scam

The holidays are a time when scammers are out in full force. They’re always coming up with new ways to get your money, especially around Christmas.

The fake shipping scam targets holiday shoppers. Time is precious, and most of us don’t have a lot of extra time to go out and shop for gifts. That’s why we shop online, probably on several different websites. Scammers are counting on that.

When we shop online, we get shipping notifications sent to us via email. Scammers are creating fake emails that will show up in your inbox that appear to come from a retailer you may, or may not have ordered from. Scammers are just hoping you’ll be so busy and have so many emails, you won’t notice.

Typically, a fraudulent email will show up as a vague warning of a shipping delay or some other problem. When you click on the email to find out what’s wrong, a number of things can go wrong, like malware being downloaded onto your computer.



“The best way to check on shipping notifications is to proactively go to that website and if you are relying on the emails that legitimate companies do send you– verify. Just make sure it’s the right email address,” said Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau.

When you order online, you always make sure you:

1. Check tracking numbers.

2. Verify the email address to ensure it’s from the real company.

3. Look for ‘scammer grammar,’ like punctuation errors and spelling mistakes.

If you suspect that your package has been delayed, contact the shipping company directly rather than clicking on a suspicious link. If you get a fake shipping email, be sure to delete it without clicking on any of its contents.