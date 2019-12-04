Children’s letters to Santa being used in scams

Scammers are out to get you in any way they can, even if it means going through your children! One holiday scam uses your child or grandchild’s letter to Santa. It’s a tradition for millions of children across the country.

There are some legitimate online businesses that offer a personalized letter from Santa. But some people are not actually helping Santa, and are only looking to steal your information or your money.

Beware of unsolicited emails for letters from Santa. Clicking the link would likely take you to a website promising to sell you a customized letter from Santa, and an “official” nice-list certificate. Best case scenario, you’re out the cost of the letter. Worst case, you just shared your credit card information with scammers who can now use it for identity theft.

If the letter is “free,” you won’t submit credit card information, but you will have to supply personal information, such as your full name, address and phone number. Scammers can turn around and sell that information.

Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau, said “It’s not about morality, it’s about opportunity for them. It’s very unfortunate.”

This holiday season, be suspicious of unsolicited emails. Look for special prices or packages for the letters from Santa. Do your research to verify the company actually offering a letter.



LATEST STORIES: