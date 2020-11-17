BBB: Looking Out for Toy Scammers while Holiday Shopping

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — There are always a few “must-have” toys on most kids’ Holiday Wish List.
The toy that sells out fast, becomes the expensive hot picks. An animatronic baby Yoda and a realistic toy dog are a few items this holiday season.
Scammers use Toys’ Popularity to trick parents out of their money. Monde Donaldson with The Better Business Bureau joined us to talk about those holiday scams.
