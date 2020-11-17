BBB: Looking Out for Toy Scammers while Holiday Shopping

Holiday Scams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — There are always a few “must-have” toys on most kids’ Holiday Wish List.

The toy that sells out fast, becomes the expensive hot picks. An animatronic baby Yoda and a realistic toy dog are a few items this holiday season. 

Scammers use Toys’ Popularity to trick parents out of their money. Monde Donaldson with The Better Business Bureau joined us to talk about those holiday scams.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories