The Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign on Wednesday announced its National Advisory Board, which will be chaired by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and include, among others, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

The board is comprised of 50 Democrats, and they are expected to act as surrogates for the campaign, fundraise and traverse the country to boost Biden and Harris.

The board will “participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign’s message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states,” according to the campaign.

The announcement of the board comes two weeks after President Biden officially launched his reelection bid. Warren, Booker and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are all board members who also ran against the president for the Democratic primary in 2020, as did Vice President Harris.

Other members of the board include Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Govs. Gavin Newsom (Calif.), Josh Shapiro (Pa.), John Carney (Del.), Maura Healey (Mass.), Kathy Hochul (N.Y.), Roy Cooper (N.C.), Ned Lamond (Conn.), Michelle Lujan Grisham, (N.M.), Wes Moore (Md.) and Phil Murphy (N.J.) — and more than a dozen members of the House.

Other Democratic senators include Chris Murphy (Conn.), Patty Murray (Wash.), and Tom Carper (Del.).

“They are representative of the broad, diverse coalition of voters who came together in 2020 to deliver President Biden and Vice President Harris a historic victory, and we are so grateful for their dedication to help this campaign prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda and help President Biden finish the job for the American people,” spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement.