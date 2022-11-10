Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is projected to win reelection, beating out Republican challenger Jim Schultz in Tuesday’s midterms.

Schultz conceded Wednesday, saying that “although the race for Attorney General had not been formally called, the results were clear.” The Associated Press called the race Wednesday.

“Finally AP-official. Thank you again, Minnesota!” Ellison said on Twitter after the call.

Ellison’s win further solidifies Democratic power in Minnesota, which is one of a handful of states seeing a blue “trifecta” of control over both state legislative chambers and the governor’s office.

Democrats in the Minnesota House of Representatives defended their slim majority and later announced that the Senate had flipped. And in the race for governorship, incumbent Gov. Tim Walz (D) held onto his seat.

Ellison previously served in Congress, becoming the first African American to represent Minnesota in the House and the first Muslim to serve in either chamber. The liberal lawmaker left office to mount a bid for the state’s attorney general in the 2018 midterms.