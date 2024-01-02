House Republicans’ already-slim majority will dwindle even further later this month when Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) resigns earlier than expected.

Johnson’s office on Tuesday confirmed the congressman’s new official resignation date of Jan. 21, after he was expected to resign to take a job as president of Youngstown State University before mid-March.

The resignation will leave the House with 219 Republicans, 213 Democrats, and three vacancies — meaning Republicans will be able to afford to lose only two votes on any party-line measure, assuming full attendance.

Currently, the Republicans have a three-vote cushion, with the resignation of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Dec. 31 and the expulsion of former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) accounting for the two other vacancies.

That razor-thin majority cushion could further complicate the path forward for major legislation and government funding as the clock ticks down to a two-tiered government funding deadline.

Part of government funding is set to expire Jan. 19, and Johnson’s resignation will come before the second Feb. 2 deadline.

An upcoming special election and another expected resignation will further affect the exact House GOP majority number.

A special election to replace Santos is set for Feb. 13. Election analysts at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the special election as a “toss-up.” Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D), who previously represented the district, is facing Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip, a Nassau County Legislator.

And in welcome news for Republicans, Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) is expected to resign from the House in February. He cited his frustration with dysfunction in Congress when he announced his resignation.

In a resignation letter to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Bill Johnson said the residents of his district are disregarded by America’s “elites,” local outlet WFMJ reported.

“These blue-collar communities, like countless others in ‘flyover county’ were critical in building our great nation and will play a pivotal role in America’s future. I am extremely humbled to have been repeatedly elected to serve them,” Johnson wrote.