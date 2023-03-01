A fight between students in a classroom in California left one student dead and one injured, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that a 16-year old student died in a stabbing in a classroom inside Montgomery High School. He said that two students entered an art class at 11:11 a.m. and approached a freshman student, who then pulled out a folding knife with a blade of about four to five inches.

He said that the two students who entered the classroom were stabbed. One was stabbed in the upper body three times, and the other was stabbed in the hand. Both students were transported to the hospital, but one of the students died, and the second one was left injured, Cregan said. There were about 30 other people in the class at the time, including 27 students, but no other reported injuries.

Cregan said that a 15-year-old student is in custody after he fled the scene and was found in a creek near the school, but noted that the police have not recovered a weapon. He said that it remains an ongoing investigation.

A school official noted that the school does not have metal detectors in the school now, and that they will “assess” how to support the students going forward, according to the press conference.

The high school went under a lockdown and dismissed students early for the day at approximately 1 p.m., according to a school alert.