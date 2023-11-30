Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took a personal shot at Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif), saying the Democrat’s father-in-law told him he moved to Florida from California because of high taxes and the cost of living.

“I was talking to a fella who had made the move to Florida from California and he was telling me about how much better governed it is, better budget, all this stuff,” DeSantis said during a debate with Newsom on Fox News on Thursday night. “And then he said, ‘Oh and I’m Gavin Newsom’s father-in-law.’ So we count Gavin’s father-in-law as one of the people who have moved from California to Florida.”

A trend of residents leaving California to move to states like Texas and Florida was the first topic the two governors debated during Thursday night’s rowdy debate, which was hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Newsom shot back with attacks on DeSantis’s stance on various social issues like abortion. The California governor, who has spurred White House speculations, also accused DeSantis, who’s running for the 2024 GOP nomination, of caving to “the fringe of his party” on the coronavirus pandemic.