MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Baker High School quarterback Josh Flowers for winning Zaxby’s Player of the Week for week 10 of Friday Night Football Fever!

Flowers led the Hornets to an upset win over region rival Fairhope last Friday, 42-10. With the win, Baker punched its ticket to the playoffs and will be the two seed in Class 7A Region 1.

Flowers expressed his excitement with Simone Eli following the upset victory.

“We [Baker] couldn’t even get on the field in the first quarter,” said Flowers. “We had a pick six and a punt return and I was just proud of our guys for stepping up and making it count when it was on the line.”

Baker head coach Steve Normand had nothing but praise his quarterback, who he said is always the same kid.

“He did everything we asked him to do,” said Normand. “He was really good as far as maintaining his pressure and his level of play. That is one thing about Josh is he is going to be levelheaded. It doesn’t matter if we are up or down.”

Flowers said the season has been up and down, but he is happy to be in the playoffs.

“It’s very excited,” said Flowers. “We had a little bit of a struggle this season, losing games we were not supposed to lose and winning games that we know we should win by a lot.”

Normand said the season resets heading into the playoffs.

“Everything washes away and everything starts all over,” said Normand. “That’s the great thing about going into the playoff is you take all the things that happened that were bad and you fix them going into it with a new focus, so it’s a breath of fresh air going into that game.”