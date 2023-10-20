MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore dominated McGill-Toolen on Friday night, 42-7, in a must-win situation to keep pace in the 6A Region 1 standings.

The win propels the Bobcats to 6-2 on the year with a 5-1 record in region play. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets fall to 4-4 on the season and 3-3 in region play.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

Millry 49, McIntosh 8

Southern Choctaw 38, J.F. Shields 8

Friday night scores: