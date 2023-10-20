MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore dominated McGill-Toolen on Friday night, 42-7, in a must-win situation to keep pace in the 6A Region 1 standings.

The win propels the Bobcats to 6-2 on the year with a 5-1 record in region play. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets fall to 4-4 on the season and 3-3 in region play.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

  • Millry 49, McIntosh 8
  • Southern Choctaw 38, J.F. Shields 8

Friday night scores:

  • McGill-Toolen 7, Theodore 42
  • LeFlore 7, B.C. Rain 39
  • Fairhope 34, Alma Bryant 13
  • Citronelle 0, UMS-Wright 24
  • Foley 41, Davidson 52
  • Robertsdale 0, Spanish Fort 45
  • Murphy 34, Baldwin County 20
  • MGM 34, Daphne 7
  • Vigor 46, Elberta 7
  • St. Paul’s 21, Blount 0
  • Williamson 0, Faith Academy 29
  • Escambia County 14, Bayside Academy 38
  • Washington County 20, Chickasaw 32
  • St. Michael 21, Jackson 42
  • St. Luke’s 7, Clarke County 54
  • Satsuma 0, T.R. Miller 42
  • Fruitdale 16, Leroy 42
  • W.S. Neal 28, Thomasville 34
  • Orange Beach 45, Wilcox Central 28
  • Mobile Christian 42, Flomaton 0
  • Hillcrest-Evergreen 15, Excel