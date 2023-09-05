MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Each year, the state of Alabama churns out some of the top high school football prospects in the country.

More specifically, the Mobile area is filled with talent in the 2024 class. As the high school season is underway, let’s take a look at the top five 2024 high school football prospects in the Mobile area.

The rankings are according to the 247Sports Composite.

Wide receiver Perry Thompson, Foley High School

The 6-foot-3 speedster turned heads across the nation when he flipped his verbal commitment from Alabama to Auburn in July. As a junior, the five-star prospect caught 87 passes for 1,059 yards and nine touchdowns. Not to mention his three interceptions as he plays both sides of the ball for the Lions. Thompson is a three-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball and track; he ran a 10.94 100-meter dash in May. With his speed, strong hands and football IQ as he understands how to play both offense and defense, he is the top prospect in the Mobile area, but he is also one of the best in the country.

EDGE Sterling Dixon, Spanish Fort High School

Before the Alabama Crimson Tide verbal commit transferred from Mobile Christian to Spanish Fort, he set school season records for sacks (18) and tackles (172). Simply put, he flies to the football. Dixon’s speed as soon as the ball is snapped is hard for opposing offensive tackles to handle. At 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, he can drop into coverage and has a keen eye for what the quarterback is looking for.

Wide receiver Bryce Cain, Baker High School

It certainly helps Cain that he’s catching the football from Mississippi State quarterback Josh Flowers, who barely missed being on this list. To say this duo is dynamic would be an understatement. It also helps that Cain runs a 4.3 40-yard dash. His speed allows the Baker offense to utilize him including in the run game, deep and short passing game and as a return specialist. The statistic that stands out the most is 19.1 yards per reception as a junior. As an Auburn verbal commit, he will be teaming up with Foley’s Thompson on the plains after they graduate.

Athlete Ronnie Royal III, Gulf Shores High School

A guy who has been a first-team all state player since he was a a freshman in high school, Royal might be one of the more fun players to watch in the 2024 class. Simply put, he’s a head hunter. Another player who plays both sides of the football, but he’s verbally committed to North Carolina State to play defensive back. He’s garnered attention from schools since he was in middle school, and he’s got the speed to track down ball carriers from one end of the field to the other.

Safety Cameron Pruitt, Theodore High School

Pruitt, another player who lives for contact, is a defensive coordinator’s best friend. He can line up quite literally anywhere on defense whether he’s blitzing off the edge, lined up as a linebacker assigned to a running back or covering in the slot; he really can do it all. Pruitt, who made a verbal commitment to the University of Miami in June, is just the player a coach like Mario Cristobal would want to help set the tone on defense.