GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores football continues to make history this season — as the Dolphins will play for the school’s first-ever state title.

Gulf Shores beat Eufaula 45-0 in the 5A semifinals on Friday, their fifth shutout of the season.

Running back Kolin Wilson posted five touchdowns and 281 yards for the Dolphins.

“Really excited for these guys, we played well tonight,” Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth said. “We’ve been working for this for three years and finally all of this hard work has come to fruition. We’re really excited about it.”

No. 1 Gulf Shores will meet the defending champions Ramsay, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.