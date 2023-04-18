DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a senior with a 4.5 GPA and a 34 ACT score. He’s a National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar and an Eagle Scout.

As an athlete who competes in cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field, he’s been a member of multiple AHSAA Station Championship teams. The second-fastest cross-country runner in school history, he holds school records in the indoor 800 meter run and in the outdoor 3,200 meter run.

He’s also a leader. He’s been a team captain and leader for several years. Among his many recognitions is an MVP.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Ty Postle of Bayside Academy.