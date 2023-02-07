MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 3.62 GPA, a National Honor Society Member, Healthcare Science Academy Student, participates in Junior ROTC courses, and was elected to the Williamson High School Talented 10 group.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, she also plays Varsity Girls Basketball. She is the Team Captain, Point Guard and Shooting Guard.

Her coach says “She has been committed to our basketball program and school for the past 4 years. She leads by example on and off the court by working hard every day in the classroom and at practice and in games. She is a young lady of integrity and has the tenacity to endure.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Ta’Myla Allen of Williamson High School.