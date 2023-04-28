DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Scholar Athlete of the Year is Ty Postle, a Senior at Bayside Academy.

Ty is the ultimate scholar athlete. He is a member of the Bayside Cross County, Indoor Track & Field, and Outdoor Track & Field teams and is a three-time AHSAA State Champion. Ty holds the Bayside school record for the indoor 800 meter run and the outdoor 3,200 meter run. Ty has a GPA of 4.48 and an ACT score of 34. He is a four-year member of the Bayside Scholar’s Bowl Team, the Bayside Honor Council, a National Merit Finalist and an Eagle Scout.

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli emceed the event at the United States Sports Academy Thursday. Eli honored all of WKRG’s Scholar Athletes of the Week before naming Postle as the Scholar Athlete of the Year.

“It feels great, I was really excited for tonight,” Postle told Eli. “I just really feel like when you’re running its the purest form of anything I have ever done. When you’re out there on the track or at a cross country race, you’re racing against a bunch of other people, but you’re really kinda of racing against yourself.”

Congratulations to Ty Postle, the Scholar Athlete of the Year.