MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is bringing a new segment to the Four on Five every Tuesday. WKRG’s Scholar Athlete of the Week will highlight one local high school athlete in the Gulf Coast area who excels not only on the football field or between the lines, but in the classroom as well.

News 5’s WKRG’s inaugural Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Trey McKean, a senior from Bayside Academy in Daphne, Ala.

McKean is a multi-sport athlete, who has helped the Admirals win several state championships both in cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field. In the classroom, McKean has a 4.46 GPA and scored a 34 on the ACT.

McKean was part of the 2021 State Champion cross country team, 2021 State Champion outdoor track & field team and the 2020 State Champion indoor track & field team. McKean is a cross country team captain.

In the classroom, McKean is a member of the National Honor’s Society, serves as a captain for the Scholar’s Bowl team and he is active in the St. James Episcopal Church youth group as well as Young Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Service Club.