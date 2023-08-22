MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Gatlin Pitts as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Pitts is a senior at Bayside Academy where he has been a starter for the baseball program for six years. He plays shortstop and pitcher.

Pitts has committed to playing baseball at Samford, beginning in the fall of 2024. For the past two summers, he has played baseball for the East Coast Sox.

He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the pickleball club.

Pitts has a 3.7 GPA and has been described as a model student on the field and in the classroom.