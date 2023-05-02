BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Savannah Catrett as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Catrett is a senior at Baldwin County High School where she plays softball. She plans to attend the University of Mobile.

Catrett is also a member of the National Honor Society, Peer Helper Program and Student Trainer Aid.

This outstanding student athlete is a quiet leader on the court and in the classroom. She has a 4.1 GPA and a 27 ACT score.

Catrett plays first base, third base and outfield and has been a member for the BCHS since her ninth grade year.

She is an extremely bright student and a team leader. She sets an example for the younger players by being a role model on and off of the softball field.