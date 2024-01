MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Sanders Daniell as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Daniell is a senior at Fairhope High School where he plays football, basketball and runs track.

He has a 4.4 GPA and made a 35 on the ACT.

Daniell is a part of the National Honor Society, Student Government Association, and Mu Alpha Theta.

He is the class president.

Daniell has committed to playing football at Harvard.