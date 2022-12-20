MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.2 GPA, a 26 on the ACT, part of the UA and Bishop Dual Enrollment Program, President of Panther Pals Club, member of JHS and part of Youth Leadership Mobile, member of the Ronald McDonald Red Shoe Crew, and President of Murphy Ambassadors.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, she plays outside hitter in volleyball and plays club volleyball for Mobile Storm.

Her coach says she’s “a student athlete who not only excels on the court but in the classroom. She is a great leader and representation of Murphy High School.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Samantha (SAM) Guillotte of Murphy High School.