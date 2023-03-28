MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.3 GPA, 30 ACT score, a member of National Honor Society, a 2022 Youth Leadership Mobile graduate, Broadcasting Director, and a member of Model United Nations. Upon Graduation, she plans to attend Auburn and study Kinesiology.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, she is on the swimming team, swims club at the City of Mobile Swim Association, and has competed in State Finals for the last 3 years.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Sallie Herndon of WP Davidson High School.