MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Ryleigh Kelley as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Kelley is a senior at Alma Bryant High School where she is a right-side hitter for the volleyball team.

She has a 4.67 GPA, and she made a 24 on the ACT.

As an A-Honor Roll student, Kelley takes dual enrollment classes with Bishop and South Alabama.

She is a member of Rho Kappa, and the National Honor Society.

Kelley is an Azalea Trail Maid, on the yearbook staff, and a part of the Student Government Association. She is also a part of Model UN, SWAT, and Red Shoe Krewe.

Kelley is described as a leader on and off of the volleyball court. She has a contagious personality that brightens a room as soon as she enters. She is always ready to put in the extra work to better herself and her team.