MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 4.0 GPA, a 29 on the ACT, has completed 3 Honors classes (Biology, History, Chemistry) along with AP Human Geography, is active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), and a member of the Finance Club and Spirit Club. Not to mention, he has the highest GPA on the Bulldog football team.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays defensive back on the Football Team, is a defender on the Lacrosse Team, and is part of the Sailing Team.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Reed Carpenter of UMS-Wright Preparatory School.