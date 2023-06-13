MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Rebecca Steedley as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Steedley is a senior at Cottage Hill Christian Academy where she is team captain and plays center back of the soccer team.

Steedley is Valedictorian with a 4.8 GPA, and she made a 32 on her ACT.

She is a part of the AISA All-Academic Team, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Headmasters List, Scholar Bowl team, Student Government Association and has served as the SGA Chaplain. Steedley is a student leader for the Young Women of Virtue Club.