MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- He is a senior with a 4.97 GPA, a 33 on the ACT, a member of The National Honors Society, Hi-Q, the Math Circle at South AL, the IB Program, and placed 3rd in local math olympia.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he participates in the 50 and 100 freestyle on the Varsity Swim Team and plays right back and goalkeeper on the Varsity Soccer Team.

His coach says, “Timi is an exceptional student who is VERY driven. He volunteers at his church as the multimedia technician. Timi has helped grow the swim team at Murphy HS.”

Timi would like to thank all of his teachers and coaches for their support.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Oluwatimilehin Ogunade of Murphy High School.