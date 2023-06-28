MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Morgan Barnett as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Barnett is a senior at Davidson High School where she has played point guard and shooting guard for the basketball team for 6 years. Barnett made the All-County basketball team and has been invited to play on the South All-Star team.

She has a 4.0 GPA, and she is an honor student. She is a member of the Black Student Union Club and National Honor Society.

Barnett takes health science classes at the Bryant Center, and she will graduate with a CNA License.