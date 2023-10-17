MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Mikayla Baumgartner as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Baumgartner is a senior at Mary G. Montgomery High School where she pitches for the softball team. She also plays travel softball.

She has a 3.8 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Along with taking honors classes, Baumgartner is enrolled in dual enrollment classes at Bishop State Community College and takes AP Calculus.

Baumgartner is described as a phenomenal athlete and student. She excels in the classroom and on the ball field.

She has committed to Jones Community College where she will play softball on scholarship.