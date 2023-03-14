MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Junior with a 4.6 GPA, an Honors Student and takes Dual Enrollment classes.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he is the kicker on the football team and plays center back on the soccer team.

His coach says, “He has been an excellent student athlete for Theodore sports since 7th grade. Plans to attend UAB or South Alabama.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Miguel Frias of Theodore High School.