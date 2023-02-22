MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 4.4 GPA and a 27 on the ACT, a member of the National Honor Society, a Mu Alpha Theta member, an ambassador with the North Baldwin Junior Ambassadors and in FTA.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he also is the catcher for the BCHS Baseball Team and a member of the Swim Team, where he competes in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke.

His coach said, “This student is a tremendous leader and representative of Baldwin County High School. He is a team leader on the baseball team and is everything you want in a student-athlete. He is a vocal leader on the baseball team. Mason will be attending South Alabama.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Mason Smith of Baldwin County High School.