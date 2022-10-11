MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with an incredible 5.0 GPA, an ACT score of 28, ranked number 2 out of 526 students, a Member of the National Honor Society, a Capstone Graduate, AP Scholar, a Distinguished Young Women Scholarship award winner, and an Azalea Trail Maid.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Maggie runs the 3200, 1600, 800, and the 4 by 800 in cross country and track. She is said to have a high standard for her performance in athletics and academics and encourages her teammates by leading b example.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Maggie Schuler of Baker High School.