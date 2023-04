MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.5 GPA, a 27 ACT score, Top 5 in her class, Dual Enrollment Student, member of National Honor Society and an Azalea Trail Maid.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, she is a setter and plays right side on the Volleyball team and pitcher and first base on the Softball team.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Madison Ivey of Thoedore High School.