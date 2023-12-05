MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Madelyn Ricks as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Ricks is a senior at Baker High School where she has been on the golf team for four years.

She has a 4.5 GPA and made a 28 on the ACT.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, FCA, HOSA, and the Hornet Hooligans.

Ricks was in the top 8 of Distinguished Young Women of Mobile.

Her coach describes her as one of the hardest-working players on the gold team. She says that Ricks has improved tremendously over the last few seasons while balancing school and other commitments.