MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Madeline Ross as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Ross is a senior at Baker High School where she is a varsity cheerleader.

She is a member of HOSA, Key Club, part of the student council.

Ross has a 4.5 GPA and made a 29 on the ACT. She makes the honor roll every year, and she is a member of the National Honor Society.

She is described as a leader with a great work ethic and a natural star student.