MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She is a Senior with a 3.8 grade point average, a 32 on the ACT, is a member of the National Honor Society, and an AP Scholar with an Academic Letter. That’s why Lydia Burnham is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.

In addition to her considerable academic achievements, Lydia also plays volleyball. She is the captain of the team and is a left-handed setter. Which if you know, is a great advantage when it comes to volleyball. Lydia also has a killer serve and was part of the 2021 Mobile County Coaches’ Association All-County Team.

Lydia is said to have natural leadership qualities including intelligence, courage, outside-the-box thinking and diligence. She excels in both sports and academics and is always prepared. She is enthusiastic and a true inspiration to her teammates.