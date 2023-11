MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Leland Normand as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Normand is a senior at Baker High School where he plays tennis and linebacker for the football team. This is his first year playing tennis.

He has a 4.3 GPA and made a 24 on his ACT.

Normand is a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club.

His coach says he works hard at being the best he can be.

Normand plans to attend Auburn University.