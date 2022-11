MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior, a member of The National Honor Society, has a 3.9 GPA, plays defensive guard in basketball, libero in volleyball and made the All Area Volleyball Team in 2021.

She is said to have amazing skills and has earned the respect of her peers and teammates through consistent hard work.

With this amazing list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Lee Lee Faulkner of Mary G. Montgomery High School.