MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Lawsen Lee as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Lee is a senior at Alma Bryant High School where he plays left tackle and long snapper for the football team.

While being a starter on the football team for three years, Lee has also been a Cambridge student.

Lee is ranked in the top three of his class.

He has a 4.86 gpa and made a 30 on his act.

Lee is a member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Cambridge Academy, and Model UN.

He is described as a tremendous student who has balanced the demands of football with a demanding academic workload.

Lee plans to study civil engineering at Auburn University.