MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Lauryn Robertson as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Robertson is a Senior at Davidson High School where she plays shortstop, right field, first base and second base for the softball team.

She is editor-in-chief of the yearbook club, an Azalea Trail maid, and was elected to be on the 2022 homecoming court.

Robertson has a 4.33 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society, Skills USA, Student Government Association, and an Academy ambassador.

Her coaches say she is a great role model on the softball field. She keeps a smile on her face, is always positive, and goes out of her way to help others.