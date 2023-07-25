MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Landon Snow, our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Snow is a junior at Citronelle High School where he has played point guard for the basketball team since his freshman year.

He is also a part of the golf team. Snow has played golf since he was in 8th grade. He was the champion of the Balfour Tournament in Mobile County. He placed in the top 4 at the sub-state tournament in Gulf Shores and second in the 5A regionals golf tournament.

Snow has a 4.32 GPA. His coach says he does a great job keeping up his academics while playing sports.