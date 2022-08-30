PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.

In addition to her considerable academic achievements, Lalah also plays volleyball and basketball. Lalah is known as a positive representative of her school and family, a leader on the court and in the classroom, and a true student athlete.