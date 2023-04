MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 4.0 GPA that he has maintained for his entire High School Career.

In addition to maintaining that amazing GPA, he has played Safety on the Football team and Left Field on the Baseball team all 4 years. He also was on the Basketball Team for 3 years.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Kurt Carden of Alma Bryant High School.