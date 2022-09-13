MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She is a Senior with a 4.39 GPA, a 32 on the ACT, a member of The National Honor Society, a Baldwin EMC Youth Scholarship Recipient, a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society, a FCA and Project Outreach Leader, and is the Spanish Fort High School Yearbook Editor.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Kayleigh also plays tennis singles and doubles. She is also the Co-Captain of the Spanish Fort Tennis Team.

With that amazing list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Kayleigh Thomas of Spanish Fort High School.