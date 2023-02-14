MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.19 GPA, ranks 26th in a class of 296, a National and French Honor Society Member, Co-President of The French Club, and a member of The Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, she runs the 5K in Cross Country where she has been the co-captain for 2 years, competes in the 1600 and 800 in Track and is a Shooting Guard on the Basketball Team.

Her coach says “Kate is a hard-working, self-motivated individual. Kate is the school record holder for the 3k, 5K in cross country, and the 800, 1600, and 3200 in track.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Kate Miller of Spanish Fort High School.