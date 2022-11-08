MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.8 GPA, a 30 ACT score, a member of the Cambridge Program and The National Honor Society, ranked Top 10 in her class, an Azalea Trail Maid, a Leader with “Students Against Tobacco”, an Academy Ambassador, and participated in Distinguished Young Women and at Alabama Girls State.

In addition to her outstanding academic achievements, she is also a member of the cross county and soccer teams.

With this amazing list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Kadence Kali Johnston of Alma Bryant High School.