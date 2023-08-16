MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Ji Lang as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Lang is a senior at Vigor High School where he plays linebacker for the football team, catcher for the baseball team, and backline for the soccer team.

He has a 4.2 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Lang is also a 100 Black Men member and Mobile County ambassador.

Lang’s coach says he is a leader in the classroom and on the field. He is selfless and pushes his teammates to do their best. He puts academics first and understands the value of being a student athlete.