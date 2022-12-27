MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.95 GPA, Top Ten in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society and The 100 Black Men Club.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays Quarterback on the Football Team and Pitcher on the Baseball Team.

His counselor says, “Jeremy is an all-around academic and athletic student. While he is a phenomenal player on the field, he is also a student who stands out amongst his peers through his character and integrity as a student. Jeremy is one that takes his academics seriously. He is currently involved in the Health Science pathway at Williamson and will complete the program by the end of the year and will receive his CNA certification upon graduation. Jeremy is a student leader and no matter what he does, he aspires to be great at it. He is one that definitely believes in teamwork and has a very strong work ethic.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Jeremy Williams of Williamson High School.