MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Junior with a 4.47 weighted GPA, a National Honor Society Member, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes participant, and is in the 11th Grade Dual Enrollment Program at Pensacola State College. Not to mention, she has also logged almost one-hundred hours of community service.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, she is on the Swim and Dive, Track and Field, and Cross Country teams. She has medaled in state competitions in Swim, Dive, Cross Country and Track and Field events.

Her counselor says “Jennifer has received several academic accolades since starting high school and she continues to dominate in the classroom. Jennifer is an all-around great student.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Jennifer Mims of West Florida High School.