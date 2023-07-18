MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Jenice Adjessom as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Adjessom is a senior at Davidson High School where she plays point guard for the basketball team. She has been playing on the Varsity team since 8th grade. She will be a part of the South All-Star team and has been selected to be on the All-County team.

Adjessom has a 3.7 GPA. She is an honor student and has been a part of the National Honor Society since10th grade.

Her coach says she is a great role model and leader to other student athletes.