MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Jaxon White as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

White is a senior at Alma Bryant High School where he is a punter for the football team and plays right field for the baseball team.

He has played football and baseball for all four years and has maintained honor roll status all throughout.

He is part of the National Honor Society and SGA.

White has a 4.3 GPA and is in the top 30 of his class.